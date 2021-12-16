WDIO’s Brandon Weathers earns AMS certified broadcast meteorologist designation

Brandon Weathers of WDIO has earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation, a professional recognition of the quality of their weather broadcasts. Among radio and television meteorologists, the CBM designation is sought as a mark of distinction and recognition.
The AMS grants the CBM designation to broadcast meteorologists who meet established criteria for scientific competence and effective communication skills in their weather presentations.
“The Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation clearly recognizes that the holders have the educational background and have been tested in their knowledge and communication of the sciences needed to be an effective broadcast meteorologist,” said AMS Executive Director Keith Seitter. “The general public can have added confidence in the quality and reliability of weather presentations made by broadcast meteorologists approved by the Society.”
Brandon received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from St. Cloud State University with Cum Laude Honors in 2018. He was a member of St. Cloud State’s campus television news all four years, and served as the Chief Meteorologist his senior year.
Brandon joined the WDIO Storm Track Weather Team in May 2018, delivering the weekend forecast and reporting on meaningful stories during the week. He has been Good Morning Northland’s Meteorologist since July 2020.
“I’m honored and thrilled to have earned the CBM designation,” Brandon said, “My pursuit of this has pushed me to grow as a meteorologist and as a broadcaster.” Adding, “I will aim to meet the AMS’s standards with every forecast I deliver.”
“It’s not easy to become a CBM. This is simply a different level of meteorological knowledge and forecasting accuracy,” said WDIO News Director, Rob Heverling. Adding “Our audience benefits the most from Brandon’s new certification.”
To earn the CBM, broadcasters must hold a degree in meteorology or equivalent from an accredited college or university, pass a rigorous written examination, and have their on-air work reviewed to assess graphical content, explanation, and presentation skills.
In addition to the initial educational and test requirements, CBMs have to earn professional development points in order to maintain their certification. These points can be earned by attending scientific seminars or meetings and similar activities.
The AMS promotes the development and dissemination of information and education on the atmospheric and related oceanic and hydrologic sciences and the advancement of their professional applications. Founded in 1919, AMS has a membership of more than 12,000 professionals, students, and weather enthusiasts. AMS publishes 11 atmospheric and related oceanic and hydrologic journals—in print and online, sponsors more than 12 conferences annually, and offers numerous programs and services.