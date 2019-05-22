The Volunteer Attorney Program (VAP) has named Hanft Fride the 2018 Law Firm of the Year for the firm’s work in providing legal assistance to underserved populations in northeast Minnesota. Hanft Fride accepted the award on May 3, at LawLawPalooza!, the Volunteer Attorney Program’s annual fundraiser.
“We are truly honored to receive this recognition from VAP,” said Jennifer Carey, president of Hanft Fride. “We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality legal services, and we are proud to dedicate resources to furthering VAP’s mission.”
Hanft Fride attorneys have a specialty in business law, commercial finance, employment and labor law, estate planning, family law, litigation, municipal law and real estate.
“VAP provides an essential service to our region,” said Leah Fisher, Hanft Fride shareholder and family law attorney. “It is a pleasure and a duty to work with VAP’s clients to ensure their rights are protected and their voices are heard.”