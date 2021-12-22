Visit Duluth names Norr interim director

The Visit Duluth Board of Directors has appointed Nancy Norr as its interim executive director to serve the organization until a permanent leader is selected.
She recently completed a 31-year career at Minnesota Power, an ALLETE Company, as the director of regional development. Norr is widely recognized for her board service on local, regional and state boards and was recently appointed to the board of the Minnesota Humanities Center. She is responsible for day-to-day operations, facilitating the relocation of Visit Duluth offices and visitor center, and collaborating with tourism partners.
The Visit Duluth board has begun the search for a permanent president of sales and operations to lead the organization in its mission to drive and support Duluth’s tourism and hospitality industry. The president will work with an experienced team to promote conventions, conferences, and sporting events and manage a Visitor Center to create a positive visitor experience.
“Visit Duluth is well positioned to work with the city of Duluth along with Bellmont Partners and Lawrence & Schiller to support the rapid recovery of the tourism sector for an even stronger 2022,” Board chair Brianna Vander Heyden stated in a news release.
“I look forward to working with the Visit Duluth team and its stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and strong collaboration essential for the long-term success of our tourism industry,” Norr said.
The President of Sales and Operations position is posted on the Visit Duluth website at https://visitduluth.com/about-us/contact/join-our-team/.