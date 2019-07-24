Vieths named Dean of Business and Industry at LSC

Brad Vieths has been named dean of business and industry at Lake Superior College. Prior to LSC, Vieths worked as the vocational programs coordinator for Duluth Public Schools ISD 709 where he managed the career and technical education programs for the district.
In his position, Vieths will provide strategic direction and leadership for enhancing LSC’s technical and business programs in relation to regional workforce needs. He will also help manage the college’s ongoing partnerships with area business and industry and workforce-related agencies.
Vieths has 18 years of teaching and administration experience in the K-12 education system. He earned an educational specialist – principal licensure (K-12) degree from Concordia University and a master of science degree in experiential education from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Vieths also served as a career and technical education teacher of culinary arts and hospitality in Proctor Public Schools. He was an assistant women’s basketball coach at the College of St. Scholastica, and owned his own business, PRIDE Athlete Conditioning Specialists. He has been actively involved in the workforce training community including board and member positions with Duluth Workforce Development Board; AMFA; Duluth Construction Trades working group; Minnesota Association of Career Technical Administration (MACTA); Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Career & Technical Education Mentorship program; MDE Career and College Readiness Task Force; and several industry advisory boards.