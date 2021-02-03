Jacob Warkentin of Duluth, an Army veteran, has been hired as a Wounded Warrior Fellow at the Hermantown office of U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber.
Warkentin served in the 4th Infantry Division, 3rd Armored Brigade at Fort Carson, Colo.
Warkentin will work as a field representative, attend local meetings and events on behalf of Stauber, and serve as a liaison to local veteran organizations, according to a Stauber news release.
Warkentin also served overseas in Germany, Poland, and Kuwait. He earned multiple service awards including three Army Achievement Medals and one Army Commendation.
“I am incredibly excited to have Jacob Warkentin join our team,” Stauber said. “As a veteran, Jacob shares our office's mission to make northern Minnesota and this entire nation a better place to live. During his time in the military, Jacob gained a valuable set of skills, which he will now utilize to help families across Minnesota's Eighth District succeed. We are lucky to have him and I encourage my constituents, especially local veterans, to contact our office and use him as a resource.”
A Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program established by the U.S. House of Representatives provides employment opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans within representative's offices. The program is a two-year, full-time paid fellowship.