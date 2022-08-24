Urgent care specialist Susanna Rairdon joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Susanna Rairdon, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in urgent care, is excited to be a part of the urgent care team at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“When considering locations to practice health care, I was drawn to Essentia specifically because of its high-quality, evidence-based care that it’s known to provide,” said Rairdon. “Essentia’s mission statement and values align with my own, and I look forward to working within an organization committed to health quality, equity and justice.”
Rairdon received her education from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.
“I want to hear what my patients’ questions and concerns are during their visit,” she said. “Not only do I want my patients to leave a visit confident in my diagnosis and treatment plan, but I want them to leave feeling seen and heard, knowing their questions were answered.”