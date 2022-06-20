Urgent Care Specialist Kevin Nevonen joins Essentia Health-Cloquet Clinic

Kevin Nevonen, a certified physician assistant specializing in urgent care, is joining the Essentia Health-Cloquet Clinic.
“Essentia has a longstanding reputation of offering high-quality care, and I am honored to carry on that tradition near my hometown of Duluth,” said Nevonen.
Nevonen received his education from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. He said his unique background in the military, science and education has helped him foster a holistic approach to medicine.
“I have always been a natural caretaker and I aim to be my patients’ biggest advocate,” said Nevonen. “When patients are in my care, they can count on me to address every need they have.”