Urgent care specialist Carrie Rutske joins Essentia Health-Cloquet Clinic

After eight years as a registered nurse with Essentia Health, Carrie Rutske is excited to join the urgent care team at the Essentia Health-Cloquet Clinic as an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner.
“The opportunity to grow as an advanced practice provider within Essentia seemed like a natural progression of my practice,” said Rutske. “The culture of the organization has been supportive and fostered my growth in my personal and professional experience within the organization.”
Rutske received her education from The College of St. Scholastica. She said the mentorship from colleagues strengthened her decision to further her career at Essentia.
“Whether it is promoting health, preventing disease or assisting patients through their illness, I find honor and privilege in partnering with patients and their families through their health care journey,” said Rutske.