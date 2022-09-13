Union Gospel Mission names new Executive Director Katie Hagglund

Union Gospel Mission (UGM), a Christian organization serving the Northland community since 1922, has named Katie Hagglund as its new executive director. “We are very fortunate to have Katie join our team as Executive Director,” reports Karen Alseth, UGM Board Chair. “The knowledge, experience, and skills she brings from her background in management, social work, marketing, and political advocacy, together with her passion for service, make her the ideal person to lead us into our second 100 years of service to the Twin Ports.”
“I look forward to continuing the Mission’s long history of partnering with other Northland nonprofit organizations,” remarks Hagglund. “Union Gospel Mission plays such an important role in meeting the needs of our great community. I am honored to guide UGM into its next chapter.”
A Duluth native, Hagglund has a master’s degree in Advocacy and Political Leadership and has served in leadership roles in the local non-profit, government, and private sectors. Hagglund began her new role at Union Gospel Mission on Sept. 5.