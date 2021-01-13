UMD's Dean of Students receives national award

Dr. Lisa Erwin, UMD’s vice chancellor for student life and dean of students, is the recipient of a distinguished honor in higher education: the 2021 Scott Goodnight Award for Outstanding Performance as a Dean.
Erwin says the recognition is humbling and deeply appreciated, and she’s also grateful for a talented and dedicated staff in Student Life who make her work exciting and gratifying. “I thank them for making this award possible, along with other colleagues in the UMN system who contributed to my nomination. I'm also very lucky to work with and support our amazing students at UMD. I'm biased, of course, but Bulldogs make this work so worthwhile!”
“Dr. Erwin often says proudly that she has ‘the Best Job on Campus,’ says Chancellor Lynn Black. “Even though her portfolio of Student Life departments is large and complex, she provides energy and innovative leadership to them all, and her passion and love for UMD students never waivers.”
Corbin Smyth, associate vice chancellor of Student Life, who nominated Erwin for the award, adds, “The last decade with her at the helm has been an incredible transformation. Student Life is recognized at UMD, in our five-campus system, and throughout Minnesota and the region, as a preeminent student affairs unit and always student-focused.”
Erwin was hired as vice chancellor for student life at UMD in 2011, after a career working with college students, including vice president for student development and enrollment management at Bemidji State University. Active in professional organizations, Erwin is a past member of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU) Council on Student Affairs Executive Committee and is currently serving a term on the NASPA Foundation Board.