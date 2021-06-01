UMD Stores hires new director

UMD has announced Bob Walker as its new director of UMD Stores.
Walker brings nearly 30 years of collegiate retail management experience from his previous roles at Bowling Green State University, Duke University and most recently at East Carolina University.
“Bob understands the challenges facing today’s campus stores,” says Corbin Smyth, associate vice chancellor of Student Life. “His background and expertise are a great match for our operation, and he will help serve the UMD community by providing leadership and oversight for course materials, essential store services, and the retail merchandise store locations on and off campus.”
“I am pleased to be joining a fantastic team here at UMD, and look forward to working with our entire campus population, as well as the Duluth and surrounding community,” says Walker.