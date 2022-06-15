United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) announced the appointment of Jessica T. Graziano as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective August 8. She will report directly to David B. Burritt, president and CEO, and have responsibility for all aspects of finance, including financial planning and analysis, corporate accounting, tax, treasury, pension investments and investor relations.
"I am pleased to welcome Jessica to U. S. Steel’s executive management team," commented Burritt. "Her extensive experience in leading financial operations and proven track record of strong results will be invaluable to the company. As we continue to execute our Best for All strategy, Jessica’s strong leadership will be a great asset to U. S. Steel."