U.S. Chamber recognizes Parmeter

Kim Parmeter, president and CEO of the Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed her second term at the Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at Northeast Institute in Villanova, Pa., at Villanova University.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”
Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. The Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.
The Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce to leading industry associations and large corporations.
Parmeter has led the Hermantown Area Chamber since 2018, growing the organization’s membership from 220 to almost 350 members and affiliates. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth, has an MBA from Bethel University and has been a key leader in non-profit organizations for over 20 years in the Twin Ports. Parmeter chairs the Northeast
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Executives group and is active in Toastmasters International, G7 Networking, SCORE Advisory Council and serves on the Proctor Public Schools Board of Directors.