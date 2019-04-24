Two promoted at National Bank of Commerce

National Bank of Commerce (NBC) promoted two associates, Lindsey Growette Stingle and Kerstyn Hendricks. Stingle, who has been with the bank for eight years, is now VP – human resources director. Hendricks, an NBC employee for 10 years, is now AVP – signature banker
“Congratulations to both of these associates on a well-deserved promotion,” said Steve Burgess, President and CEO. “It’s my honor to witness the career progress of these talented individuals, something we are fortunate to focus on at National Bank of Commerce.
“As the organization prospers, we are proud to share the recognition of those helping us to make more possible. Our fellow associates and customers have come to expect nothing but excellence from us, and these people continue to exemplify our high standards.”
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in downtown Superior and also has banks in Midtown Superior, Duluth, Hermantown, Poplar and Solon Springs.