Two physicians join St. Luke's

Dr. Joseph Benert is joining St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
He earned his medical degree from Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, Ill. He did his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Minnesota. He is fellowship trained in primary care sports medicine at the Maine Medical Center, Portland and is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Dr. Benert’s areas of interest include acute and chronic musculoskeletal injuries, sports-related concussion, musculoskeletal ultrasound, joint and tendon injections/procedures and peripheral nerve injuries.
Dr. Danika Evans is joining St. Luke’s as an emergency and critical care medicine physician.
Dr. Evans earned her medical degree from Rocky Vista University, Parker, Colo. She completed her residency in emergency medicine and fellowship in critical care at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis. She is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
Dr. Evans' areas of interest include resuscitation and addiction medicine.