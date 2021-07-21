Superior Choice Credit Union (SCCU) announced the appointment of two new executive-level officers: Kelli Koehler as chief marketing officer and Scott Maki as chief people officer.
Koehler brings 15 years marketing and CMO experience in a variety of industries including health and fitness, consumer packaged goods, and retail, as well as the financial services industry.
“I’m excited to bring fresh eyes and a new marketing approach to SCCU and the credit union industry in general. I’m looking to push the envelope in the ways we talk with our current and prospective members and increase the level of engagement and impact we have within the local communities we serve,” said Koehler.
Maki spent the past 12 years as chief people officer and diversity and inclusion officer at American Bank of the North, leading the human resources department.
“The people are what drew me to Superior Choice Credit Union. It was evident right away that the employees are here to serve our members, and I wanted to continue to build on that momentum, further empowering and creating a culture conducive to those values,” he said.
The additions round out the new Superior Choice Credit Union Executive Team under the direction of President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Foster, who assumed responsibilities as of January this year. They join Shane Asbel, chief operating officer, also new to the team, and Ben Altonen, chief financial officer, who has been with Superior Choice Credit Union since 2010.
“Building out a strong executive team was a top priority for me coming into the role as CEO,” said Foster. “I believe we have the right leaders in place to help guide the credit union through this next phase of growth.”