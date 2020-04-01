Two join Essentia Health

Psychotherapist Mary Robinson, LICSW, has joined the Behavioral Health Department at Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic.Robinson earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and completed a residency at New Medical-Waterford in Waterford, Wis., and is certified as a case manager/care coordinator.
Physician Assistant Tiffany Happel has joined the Urgent Care Department at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic in Duluth. Happel earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. She is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physicians Assistants.