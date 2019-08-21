Two doctors join St. Luke's

Dr. Darin Ruanpeng has joined St. Luke’s Endocrinology Associates.
Dr. Ruanpeng received her medical degree at the Chiang Mai University in Chiang Mai, Thailand with first class honor. She completed an internal medicine residency in Chiang Mai, before coming to the United States and completing another Internal medicine residency at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Dr. Ruanpeng completed an endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism fellowship at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Dr. Leslie Adrian has joined St. Luke’s Regional Trauma Center.
Dr. Adrian received her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC. She then completed her emergency medicine residency at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
Dr. Adrian was named the 2018-2019 Pediatric Emergency Medicine Resident of the Year at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus,.