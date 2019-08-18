Twining hired as LSC webmaster

Mike Twining has been hired as the webmaster at Lake Superior College. As part of the Institutional Advancement team, his responsibilities include management of college-wide web projects, enhancements to LSC websites, and daily maintenance and updates to LSC related websites.
Twining brings more than 16 years of experience as a webmaster, most recently at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. While there, he managed the complete rebuild and redesign of the university’s website and made CMS upgrades, trained employees, third party integration and key features of the school’s website.
Prior to UWS, he served as webmaster and graphic designer for CP Telecom, Integrity Design and also built a variety of website management systems for local city governments, schools and camps. He holds a bachelor of fine arts in multimedia design from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.