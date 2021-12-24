The City of Duluth announced the hiring of Tricia Hobbs as senior economic developer – a newly established position within the Planning and Economic Development department to focus on Tourism, Arts and Culture for the City of Duluth. She will begin her role mid-January.
Hobbs will be the front facing liaison with all destination marketing and tourism promotion of the city, managing the outcomes and contracts with Bellmont Partners, Lawrence and Schiller and Visit Duluth, and leading the annual tourism tax allocation process. Additionally, she will provide staff support to the Duluth Public Arts Commission, working in support of implementation actions of the Creative Watershed Arts + Culture plan.
This position is funded by annual tourism tax collections.
"I am excited to serve in this new capacity," Hobbs said in a statement released by the City. "I love Duluth and all that it has to offer. I have strong relationships in the public and private sectors and look forward to helping the City expand the strong tourist footprint that it has within Minnesota, our region, and the rest of the country."
"Tricia is a dynamic leader who is ready for this work and understands Duluth’s tremendous potential for growth through tourism, arts and culture. She understands the power of relationships, but also the importance of measurable outcomes," Mayor Emily Larson said. "Tricia’s personal and work history lends itself exceptionally well to this work and her focus and energy are the perfect fit for what we are ready to do. I’m excited to welcome Tricia to our team, and am eager for the community to see her impact in this new role.”
Hobbs has spent the last ten years at Thrivent Financial as a community and regional engagement leader. She has led cross-departmental project teams and engagement programs, developed and executed regional marketing and communication plans, and leveraged data to develop and manage a region-wide strategic plan.
She holds a master's in advocacy and political leadership from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a bachelor's in political science and psychology. She served in the 2017 Leadership Duluth cohort and was recently awarded the Duluth News Tribune's 20 Under 40 honor. She serves on the boards of Head of the Lakes United Way Board of Directors and SOAR Career Solutions. She was recently elected to serve on the Visit Duluth Board, which will begin in January of 2022.