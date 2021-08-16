Tracy Allen hired as a mortgage banker at National Bank of Commerce

National Bank of Commerce (NBC), continues its growth and expansion with the addition of a new associate, hiring Tracy Allen as a Mortgage Banker.
Tracy is from South Range, WI and graduated from Superior High School. She comes to NBC with over 10 years of banking experience, seven of those being in mortgage within the Twin Ports Region. Tracy’s banking career started at a local bank in Montana where she was a teller. From there, she’s developed into a successful mortgage banker. Tracy stated, “I am passionate about mortgage banking and look forward to many more years of helping others obtain their dream of home ownership and financial stability.” Tracy will work out of the Superior-Main branch, located at 1127 Tower Ave. She is a Leadership Superior/Douglas County graduate, President of the Great Northern Classic Rodeo and participated as a lobbyist for Superior during the Superior Days at the capital in Madison, WI.
Jeanne Olson, AVP – Mortgage Sales Director, stated “Tracy brings a powerful dynamic to our team with her extensive knowledge, exuberant personality, and zeal to truly make a difference for the people we serve in the community. She has an eagerness to listen, understand the need, and go the extra mile for our borrowers. We’re proud to have her at NBC.”
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs.