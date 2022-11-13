Tortoise & Hare Footwear in Duluth, represented by owners Jim and Mary Stukel, were presented this week with the 2022 Young Athletes Foundation (YAF) Award of Excellence.
A longtime sponsor of the YAF, Tortoise & Hare has been a major partner in the organization’s Running Shoe Program, which gifts certificates for free shoes to each high school varsity cross country and track and field program within our five-county region.
Since its start in 1991, the Running Shoe Program has donated more than 4,500 pairs of shoes valuing nearly $300,000 to area high school runners in need.
The Stukels have driven hundreds of miles over the years to deliver shoes to schools located within the five-county region, but far enough away from Duluth that travel for young runners and their families was a concern.
“Jim and Mary have always understood that these shoes represent opportunity, and they’ve worked long and hard to make sure that opportunity is available to as many people as possible,” Executive Director Shane Bauer said. “They and the team at Tortoise & Hare continue to go above and beyond and, in doing so, have helped hundreds, if not thousands of young runners over the years.”
Also a longtime presence at the fitness expo on race weekend, Tortoise & Hare has brought many of the top shoe brands to Grandma’s Marathon participants as well. That includes, for the past two years, being the official partner and supplier of ASICS shoes during the two-day fitness expo in June