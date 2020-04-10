Torborg joins St. Luke's Chequamegon Clinic

St. Luke’s Chequamegon Clinic in Ashland has added Jen Torborg, DPT, CMTPT, to its staff.
Torborg received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She is also a certified myofascial trigger point therapist who uses dry needling. Additionally, Torborg has earned certificates of achievement in pelvic health physical therapy and in pregnancy/postpartum physical therapy.
Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Torborg worked at Orthopedic & Spine Therapy in Bayfield and Ashland. She is also the author of a series of three books on pelvic floor physical therapy.