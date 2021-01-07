Tony Buttacavoli Named New Executive Director of Family Pathways

The Board of Directors of Family Pathways has announced that Tony Buttacavoli as Family Pathways’ new Executive Director, effective January 4th, 2021. Buttacavoli succeeds interim Executive Director Rich Smith.
Buttacavoli comes to Family Pathways from the health and safety field where he has worked for the past 20 years, most recently as director for Isanti County Public Health. Prior to that, Tony served the county as Emergency Preparedness and Special Projects Coordinator where he led various health and safety initiatives at the local and regional level. He is an active community leader, serving on many boards and committees committed to improving people's health and safety. He has a long record of public service, including work for Ramsey, Morrison, and Mille Lacs counties.
Buttacavoli said in a statement, “I have had a great relationship with Family Pathways as a professional partner and personally as a community member and cannot wait to directly contribute, collaborate, and lead the vision of ‘Every Voice, Every Possibility, Every Day.’”