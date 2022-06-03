Tom Simonson promoted to vice president of business banking at North Shore Bank

Tom Simonson has been promoted to vice president of business banking at North Shore Bank.
Simonson first joined North Shore Bank in 2005 as a part-time teller while attending college. He has experience working in the Mortgage division and was most recently in the role of Vice President, Senior Commercial Lender on the Business Banking team. His new promotion will have him overseeing all aspects of the Business Banking department, including commercial lending, business deposits and services, credit administration and operations. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from The College of St. Scholastica, and he also completed the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, WI, as well as the Minnesota Bankers' Commercial Lending School.
“Tom brings a wealth of experience to his role as Vice President of Business Banking,” said Brian Murphy, Chief Lending Officer. “Along with his managerial duties, he will continue to administer a significant loan portfolio, which he has continually increased over the past several years.