Tom Sermersheim joins Barko

Barko Hydraulics (Barko), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative heavy equipment solutions for the forestry, vegetation management and material handling industries, welcomes Tom Sermersheim as aftermarket manager. He will help develop Barko’s Aftermarket Parts department.
“Barko has ambitious sales goals for 2022 and beyond, and we’re looking forward to having Tom lead the charge in Aftermarket Parts,” said Justin Rupar, Barko president, in an official statement. “Our new strategies are designed to streamline parts access for both dealers and Barko operators.”
Sermersheim comes to Barko with diverse experience in industrial, wholesale and retail product management and development, supply chain management, purchasing management, strategic product planning and production/demand planning.
As aftermarket manager, he will be responsible for creating a vision and roadmap for the development and will also manage the inside sales representatives while using data analysis to create a robust sales, pricing and marketing program to support parts sales growth initiatives.
“Barko dealers and owner/operators alike trust the Barko brand because it stands for quality,” said Sermersheim. “I’m incredibly proud to represent this company, and I’m looking forward to growing a team focused on creating great experiences for our customers.”
Before joining the Barko team, he held product management, development and aftermarket roles at Harley-Davidson, Yamaha Motor Company, CNH Industrial and Mercury Marine.
He has an MBA in quantitative analysis & operations management from Marquette University and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Additionally, he has a marketing management certification from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.