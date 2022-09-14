Tom Hall named Forest Supervisor for Superior National Forest

USDA Forest Service Eastern Regional Forester Gina Owens recently announced the selection of Tom Hall as the Superior National Forest Supervisor. Hall replaces Connie Cummins who retired at the end of July. Hall started on the Superior National Forest in the Supervisor’s Office in Duluth, MN on Sept. 12.
“I am looking forward to helping the Forest, Tribes and Partners continue to manage the iconic landscapes in Northern Minnesota,” says newly appointed Forest Supervisor, Hall, “I plan to continue to build on the relationships with the tribes, navigate and manage the complexities of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, ensure sustainable and science based natural resources management occurs at the landscape scale, and enable the public to sustainably enjoy their federal lands.”
Prior to his selection as the Superior National Forests Supervisor, Hall served in Legislative Affairs in the USDA Forest Service, Washington DC Office, where he has been for the past two and a half years. Before then Hall was a District Ranger on the Shasta Trinity National Forest for 6 years. He has worked in planning, fuels, recreation, and range with over 20 dedicated years to sustainable land management principles. He has degrees in Forestry from Colorado State University and served in the Colorado Army National Guard as a helicopter mechanic.
Hall and his family love winter sports, being outdoors and exploring new places. They are excited to move to Duluth and join the community. Hall believes in collaboration, sharing ideas with others to forge strong relationships, and in facilitating land management goals to sustain the Nation’s forests and grasslands for future generations.