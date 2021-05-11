TKDA today announced several veteran staff have stepped up into key leadership roles.
Ruth Christensen, PE, joined the TKDA board of directors to help shape the firm’s strategic planning, growth and business objectives. A senior registered engineer with an MBA, she has been with TKDA for over 20 years. She currently leads the structural group within Facilities Engineering.
Xai Xiong has been named to the newly created position of Chief Information Officer and joins the firm’s management committee. He will oversee all information and technology systems. Xai has been with the firm over 15 years and for most of that time has served as IT manager.
Jeff Lipovetz steps into another new position at TKDA, Chief Operating Officer, to oversee day-to-day operations and help advance planning, growth and expansion strategies. He brings skills in organizational design and leadership, strategic planning, negotiations, and systems improvement, and has served as the Vice President of Facilities Engineering.
“We are very lucky we have such a deep bench of talent at TKDA to move into senior leadership,” said Tom Stoneburner, TKDA President/CEO. “As we grow our services and national presence, we will rely on the talents of Ruth, Xai, and Jeff to help shape our future success.”