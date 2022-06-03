Tim Johnson promoted to vice president of financial management at North Shore Bank

Tim Johnson has been promoted to vice president of financial management at North Shore Bank
Johnson joined North Shore Trust in 2014 and has served in key roles in the Investments & Trust department, most recently as Vice President Trust Executive. His promotion into this newly created role will allow him to focus his energy and apply his knowledge on the financial management for the Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, with a Bachelor of Accounting degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with emphasis in finance. He is a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA), a graduate of the Cannon Trust School, as well as a Certified Public Accountant.
“Tim joined North Shore with an extensive background in accounting and financial analysis,” said Ken Johnson, president/CEO. “The addition of his CPA license and his eagerness to learn further support the level of expertise and knowledge he brings to our organization.”