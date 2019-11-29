Three nurse practitioners join Essential Health

Nurse Practitioner Julia Anding has joined the Neurology Department at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. Anding earned a master’s degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She is board certified as a nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Nurse Practitioner Katherine Ritsche has joined the Essentia Health St Mary’s-Heart and Vascular Center in Duluth. Ritsche earned a master’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC. She is certified as a nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Nurse Practitioner Cassandra Hoshor has joined the Pediatrics Department at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. She earned a master’s degree in nursing from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. She is certified as a diabetes educator by the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators and is certified as a pediatrics nurse practitioner by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board.