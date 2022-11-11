Three join Northland Foundation

Recently joining Northland Foundation were a new member to the business lending staff and two new Northland Small Business Development Center (SBDC) consultants.
Amanda Vuicich recently joined the Business Services Program as an economic development specialist/small business lender. She holds a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from the University of Minnesota Duluth and spent the past four years managing internal operations for Northspan while also consulting with clients on a range of projects. A large concentration of her work has focused on supporting non-profit lending requests, administering grant programs, and assisting local lenders with packaging SBA 7a small business loans.
Christopher Henagin came on board as a business consultant with the Northland SBDC in October. He will be serving the Northeast region of the state. Henagin graduated from the College of St. Scholastica with a BA in Marketing. He has previous experience as a financial advisor, digital marketing specialist, and is a small business owner.
Katherine Lahti began as a Northland SBDC Business Consultant in July, primarily serving small business clients in northern St. Louis County within the Quad Cities and East Range area. Lahti graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a BA in History. She previously worked at Barr Engineering Co. providing support on regional-to-international engineering and design projects. She and her husband also operate his family's fourth-generation farm.
“It has been great to see small business activity increasing over the past year in our region, and we are very happy to be able to strengthen our capacity with Amanda, Christopher, and Katherine working out in the communities we serve, to better assist clients with financing and technical assistance,” said Michael Colclough, business services director at the Northland Foundation.
Since 1988, the Foundation has been a non-traditional business lender, offering flexible financing to help entrepreneurs establish new businesses and assist existing businesses to grow, often in partnership with other lenders in the region. The Northland SBDC is hosted by the Foundation and provides wide-ranging technical assistance to northeast Minnesota small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs, at no charge to clients.