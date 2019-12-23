Three join NBC as commercial bankers

National Bank of Commerce (NBC), continues its growth and expansion with the addition of three new associates, hiring Eric Anderson, Brian Bosley and Elise Popelka as Commercial Bankers.
Eric was born and raised in Duluth. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he earned his bachelor's degree in economics. Working out of NBC’s Downtown Duluth branch, Eric will originate and manage a commercial loan portfolio.
"It is an honor to work with business owners in our community and to assist them in reaching their financial goals," he said.
Bosley, a Hermantown native, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth in business administration. He will be working out of NBC’s Downtown Duluth branch.
Popelka’s hometown is Orono, Minn. She attended college at the University of St. Thomas, where she earned her bachelor's degree in financial management and also leadership and management. Working from of NBC’s Downtown Duluth branch, Popelka will build and manage commercial client relationships while ensuring all of their financial needs are met. She is a graduate of Leadership Duluth and a former ambassador to the Duluth Chamber of Commerce.
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in downtown Superior and also has banks in Duluth, Downtown Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Miller Hill, Poplar, Solon Springs, Superior