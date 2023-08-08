Three join foundation's board

St. Luke’s Foundation announced three new board members – Judy Harvey, Karen J. Olson and Andrew Weisz.
Judy Harvey is a retired St. Luke’s employee, Karen J. Olson is a Duluth attorney and Andrew Weisz is the CEO of Finden Marketing in Duluth.
They will join current St. Luke’s Foundation board members. They include Wendy Althoen; Dr. Waldo Avello, medical director; Steven Dastoor, treasurer; Kerstyn Hendricks, secretary; Lindsey Jacobson; John Lawien; Pakou Ly; Scott Lyons, past chair; Jon Niemi; Roni Salo; Carrie Scherer, J.C. Welles, chair, and Carmen Wendland, vice chair.