Dr. Kirsten Indrelie, an obstetrician and gynecologist, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. She earned a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. Dr. Indrelie completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Psychotherapist Jennifer Tucker, LICSW, has joined the Grief Support Department at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Tucker earned a master’s degree in social work from Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
Psychotherapist Renee Karth-Pearson, LICSW, has joined the Mental Health Counseling Department at Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic in Superior. Karth-Pearson earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.