Theien, Hansen take new positions at NBC

Cindy Theien has accepted the VP - retail banking director position at National Bank of Commerce (NBC). She has been with the bank for 11 years with over 40 years of experience in the financial industry. She will now be responsible for the overall management of the retail banking department and will be working out of our Downtown Duluth location.
Theien is treasurer for the Town of Superior, Board Chair for Head of the Lakes United Way, co-founder and spokesperson for Nutrition on Weekends (NOW) in Douglas County and a member of Superior Kiwanis.
Cammy Hansen has accepted a new position at NBC and will now be VP - mortgage banking director. She has been with the bank for eight years and in her new role will be responsible for overseeing mortgage loan production as well as managing the mortgage banking team.
She is currently board chair for Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center as well as a board member at LISC Local Advisory.