The Depot Foundation hires new development director

After recently announcing their intention to move from a private foundation to a public foundation, the Depot Foundation Board of Directors has hired Development Director Jessica Lind Peterson.
Peterson will build the Depot Foundation's donor base and increase the foundation’s impact on its grantees and the local arts community.
“As we strive to return to a public foundation status, the board felt it was a priority to hire a Development Director to spearhead this initiative. Jessica brings a wealth of development experience and we are looking forward to this next chapter for the foundation,” says board chair, Renee Mattson.
Peterson, a native Duluthian, comes to the Depot Foundation after 12 years of serving as director of development and communications at Yellow Tree Theatre, a nationally acclaimed professional theatre she founded in the Twin Cities. In addition to her work in nonprofit arts development, Peterson is an award-winning author and playwright, as well as a passionate arts advocate.
“I couldn’t think of a more perfect position for me to step into upon returning home,” says Peterson. “I grew up doing plays at the Duluth Playhouse, running around the train museum, exploring the Depot building was a very impactful part of my childhood. Now, with arts organizations slowly emerging after having been shuttered for over a year, foundation support is more important than ever. The arts are vital to our business community, to our well-being, to our cultural awareness and appreciation”
In addition to this new hire, the foundation offices will be moving back to the Historic Union Depot Building, having previously been located downtown in the Wells Fargo building, and renovations for a new office space are well underway.
“Moving back to the Depot feels just right,” says Peterson. “Being in the same building as our grantees will allow us to make an even greater impact.”