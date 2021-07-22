Teresa Appelwick named president and CEO of Laurentian Chamber of Commerce

The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced today the selection of Teresa Appelwick as the new president and CEO.
Appelwick joins the organization after most recently serving as the director of operations for the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce in Great Falls, Montana. Additional experience for Appelwick includes working in media and public relations, healthcare, and serving in the United States Air Force and on a number of volunteer boards and committees. She is native Iron Ranger and graduate of Virginia High School.
“Teresa’s passion and commitment to the Iron Range shined throughout the selection process,” said Laurentian Chamber Board Chair Arik Forsman. “This is an exciting time for the Quad Cities as we anticipate the opening of the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center, Rock Ridge schools, and Laurentian Chamber headquarters. Teresa is the right leader at the right time for the Laurentian Chamber as we seek to capitalize on an unprecedented level of collaboration and momentum to drive businesses and communities forward in northern Minnesota.”
Appelwick will be charged with promoting business and serving Laurentian Chamber members through education, outreach, and advocacy in the Quad Cities area. Plans for her tenure include a focus on collaborating with other regional partners to advance business development, retention, and expansion across all sizes of businesses and types of industries, as well as playing a critical role in continuing to enhance community and member collaboration across municipal boundaries.
“I’m grateful for this chance to come back to my first home,” Appelwick said. “The Mesabi Range is a grenade, and the recent efforts to combine schools and invest in infrastructure are the pulled pin, the catalyst for an upcoming boom. In short, there is so much opportunity here. We can both honor our heritage and usher in a renewed community spirit. I’m looking forward to the Laurentian Chamber being the champion for the Quad Cities and surrounding area.
Appelwick holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and marketing from Ashford University and an associate degree in general studies from Mesabi Range Community & Technical College. She begins her tenure with the Laurentian Chamber on August 17.