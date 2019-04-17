Long-time financial advisor Robin K. Tellor celebrates 50 years with Ameriprise Financial on Monday, April 29th at its offices at 394 Lake Avenue South in Duluth.
Tellor began his employment with Ameriprise Financial in 1969 when the firm was known as Investors Diversified Services (IDS). With offices in Duluth’s Sellwood Building, Tellor was promoted to District Manager in 1975.
Tellor was born into a Minnesota Iron Range family that moved from Hibbing to Swan River to Coleraine where he graduated from high school. He and his three siblings were active in school and, like most students, Robin played sports.
He became quite good at football in high school and was scouted by the University of Minnesota (U of M) as a senior after the team won the 1957 State championship. Eventually he became part of the U of M’s Golden Gophers team that went to the Rose bowl in 1960.
After graduation, Robin landed a job at the University of New Hampshire, where he coached football, hockey and baseball for five years. This gave Robin a knack for bringing out the best in people, a skill he is deft at to this day.
On a trip back to the Iron Range, he met Valerie Hettenhausen, a graduate of Macalester College who had begun teaching in Long Prairie, Minnesota, then in Hibbing, and then in Robbinsdale. The couple married in 1964.
The story of how he started in the financial investment profession began during another visit back to Minnesota in 1968, when a former classmate told Robin he was representing Investors Diversified Services (IDS) and subsequently sold the couple their first nest egg: a $20 per month installment certificate. Interested in how this worked, Robin contacted the regional IDS advisor back in New Hampshire to ask if he could sit in on his training sessions.
“I passed the test to become an IDS Advisor in 1969, and within one week I sold two $10,000 investments,” Robin proudly explained. Three years later the family moved back to Minnesota, where he established multiple client relationships by visiting with friends and following up on all referrals. In 1975 Robin was hired as District Manager and trained many others in his footsteps.
At the April 29th event in Duluth, Tellor will be recognized for 50 years of service to IDS and Ameriprise Financial, and decades of volunteer service to state, regional and local organizations, including a
Tellor also:
Served six years on the Board of Directors of Spirit Mountain Recreation Area;
Served six years on the Minnesota Public Radio Board;
Participated on the Benedictine Health Center Nursing Home Board of Directors;
Served communion for 20 years to St. Luke’s Hospital patients;
Volunteered at St. John’s parish; and
Participated as a 4th Degree member of the Duluth Knights of Columbus.
Robin Tellor remains an avid fan of U of M football and basketball, holding season tickets for 45 years. Memorabilia in his downtown Duluth office reflects his early career, and that all former players of Gopher football are remembered fondly.
Robin and Valerie have two daughters: Tracey Tellor of Duluth, and Stephanie Atwater who resides in Texas. They can attest to Robin’s never missing any activity in which either of them participated growing up, and that this now applies to the couple’s seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Robin K. Tellor and Associates, Inc. has been owned since 2013 by Ameriprise financial advisor Stephanie Lemenowsky, and includes three financial advisors and one support staff. It is located at 394 Lake Avenue South, Suite 505, Duluth, MN 55802.