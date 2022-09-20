Tasha Randall has been promoted to Consumer Lender at the Harbor Pointe Credit Union downtown office. She has been with the credit union for 12 years, previously serving in Member Services as Head Teller.
Latest News
- Fed orders another super-sized interest rate hike
- Kraus-Anderson begins renovation to convert Historic Old Central High School
- Park State Bank appoints Tom Bartovich as Northern Market President
- Tasha Randall promoted at Harbor Pointe Credit Union
- Dr. Taylor Swanson joins St. Luke's
- Essentia Health-Virginia welcomes surgeon Dr. Katie Lewandowski
- Storefront design and activation training
- Michigan Tech's in-person career fair returns this week
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Downtown Duluth
The downtown area has reopened after three years of street construction.
You voted:
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.