Swim Creative welcomes Sheerah Gebhard

Duluth-based Swim Creative is proud to announce the recent addition of Sheerah Gebhard to their team in the role of Content Producer.
Sheerah comes from the southern sun-soaked cornfields of Northfield, MN, having been drawn to the Duluth wilderness and community her entire life. A graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth, she focused on Communications and Marketing, which she calls “the perfect education for the advertising industry.”
Sheerah is happy to be back in Duluth. “The culture and work ethic of the people is what brought me to this place” she said. “I knew as soon as I heard a Swim presentation in one of my classes that this was the place I wanted to be. I am now in the community I love, doing work that I’ve always wanted to do!”
Sheerah takes inspiration from the environment around her. “Duluth is an amazing place,” She says, “I go out for walks and hikes and explore every second I can. The city and the wilderness speaks to me, which in turn inspires me creatively to write and produce for our clients.”