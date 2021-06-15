Swim Creative welcomes Ann Brennan

Swim Creative welcomes Graphic Designer Ann Brennan to their team.
Brennan holds a BFA in graphic design from the University of Minnesota Duluth and an aesthetic born from a background of growing up all around the United States as the middle child of six girls.
“I find inspiration from the world around me, especially from the outdoors,” Brennan said. “The colors and textures of nature never fail to awe me, but it’s really the people around me where I find the most inspiration.” Once she went to college, she fell in love with graphic design, finding it a perfect way to match her artistic passions to the professional world.
“One of our designers attended the UMD graphic design department’s portfolio review and was impressed by Ann’s work,” said Swim CEO and Creative Director Patrice Bradley. “He encouraged us to talk with her and, of course, we felt right away that she was exactly the kind of designer that would continue to make our work stand out.”