Swim Creative receives 2021 eHealthcare Leadership Award

Swim Creative was the recipient of a 2021 eHealthcare Leadership Award, taking home silver in the category of best integrated marketing campaign for their partnership with St. Luke’s on the birthing center campaign The Day They Were Born.
Each year, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards honor the very best websites and digital communications from a broad spectrum of healthcare organizations across the country. This year there were over 1,000 entries, which were judged by over 100 experts in the field of healthcare marketing.
For the winning campaign, Swim Creative interviewed 20 children, all of whom were born at St. Luke’s, letting their imaginations run wild as they did their best to remember the day they were born. The resulting campaign was a hilarious, honest and heartfelt tribute to families, and a reminder that “They won’t remember the day they were born. But you will.”
“We’re honored to have our work with St. Luke’s recognized nationally in this way,” said Patrice Bradley, Swim Creative’s CEO, co-founder and creative director. “This campaign was a lot of fun to make, and to have it awarded alongside other incredible campaigns from across the country means a great deal for our team.”