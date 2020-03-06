Svercl joins Giant Voices

Giant Voices, Inc. has added Lynn Svercl to the team as staff accountant. She is responsible for managing client and vendor billing, financial statement preparation and other financial duties as needed.
“Lynn is personable, fun and incredibly hard working,” said Lisa Bodine, Giant Voices president. “She came into our fast-paced environment ready to tackle an essential role requiring a significant amount of expertise and problem-solving skills. She’s doing an amazing job and we are so grateful to have her on board.”
Svercl has 37 years of accounting experience, 17 of which at a marketing agency.