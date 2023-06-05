Two area businesses and two business professionals were recognized at the 69th Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Awards presented by Sutherland CBD in the Yellowjacket Union on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.
• Imperium Chiropractic, winner of the New Business of the Year Award.
• Nemadji Golf Course/KemperSports, winner of the Outstanding Business of the Year Award.
• Andrew Donahue formerly of the UW-Superior Small Business Development Center, winner of the
Outstanding Young Professional Award.
• Tracy Martinson from Senior Connections, winner of the Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award.
The Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Awards is an annual event hosted by the Superior-Douglas
County Area Chamber of Commerce to bring the business community together to celebrate the past
year of hard work, look forward to the year ahead as well as to honor outstanding businesses and
individuals in our community. This year’s event followed a new format which included a keynote address and operational update delivered by The Superior Refinery, Cenovus Energy.
A crowd of more than 240 community members, business leaders, local and state officials gathered to honor the business community.