Superior businesswoman participates in Meta Boost Gather Event in Washington, D.C.

Shannon Johnson, owner of Shannon’s Stained Glassery in Superior, traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the Meta Boost Gather with business leaders from around the country May 16-17. Johnson has owned her business for 12 years.
Meta is the parent company of the social media platform Facebook. Johnson in a member of the Meta Leaders Network, an online community of small business owners working to help each other succeed – especially by using online platforms to reach customers. While at Meta Boost Gather, Johnson was able to network with small business owners from across the country.
Sessions included experts on time management, shipping and using video.
Johnson also met with Congressman Tom Tiffany as part of the event.
Johnson told Tiffany about her experience as a businesses owner and how she has weathered the challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic.