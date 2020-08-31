Super Lawyers recognized at Hanft Fride

Hanft Fride announces the recognition of attorneys Charles “Huck” Andresen, Jake Baker, Bill Burns, Jennifer Carey, John Kelly and Cheryl Prince, who have been named to the Minnesota Super Lawyers list for 2020. Attorney Scott Witty was named to the 2020 Minnesota Rising Stars list.
“Hanft Fride is honored and proud of our seven attorneys who have received this peer recognition,” said Jennifer Carey, President of the law firm. “It is a privilege to work with this great group of attorneys who share a strong commitment to the practice of law, our clients and to our community.”
Andresen, Burns and Kelly were each named to the list for the 18th time. Andresen practices in the areas of residential and commercial real estate law, mining and mineral law, boundary and title correction matters and access and easement issues. Burns practices in business law, private and public financing of business enterprises, zoning and real estate development, healthcare business issues and mergers/acquisitions. Kelly practices in the areas of personal injury defense, insurance law, commercial litigation and professional liability defense.
Carey and Prince have both been named to the Minnesota Super Lawyers list for over a decade. This is Carey’s 17th consecutive year and Prince’s 15th consecutive year. Carey practices in real estate, estate planning, business law and commercial finance. Prince practices family law, handling cases involving both simple and complex property division, maintenance and custody issues. She also serves as a mediator in a wide range of disputes.
Baker has been recognized repeatedly with Minnesota Super Lawyer and Rising Star honors and this marks his 11th time on the list. He practices in estate planning, probate, trust administration and family law. Witty has been named a Minnesota Rising Star for eight years and practices in the areas of civil litigation, employment law and municipal law.
Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process on an annual and state-by-state basis. The objective of the program is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.