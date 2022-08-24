Lester Park Elementary School principal Sue Lehna will become the interim principal at Ordean East Middle School for the 2022-23 school year.
“We are excited that Sue is stepping into this position to give the Ordean East strong, sustainable leadership for this coming school year,” Superintendent John Magas said. “Sue has been an excellent leader for Lester Park Elementary for 10 years, and we look forward to her continued leadership in this new position.”
Duluth Public Schools will engage with Ordean East families over the next school year to determine what they are looking for in the next principal.
An interim principal position for Lester Park Elementary School will be posted by the end of the week.
“I have been so fortunate to serve the children of Duluth Public School and especially fortunate to have spent 10 years at Lester Park Elementary,” Lehna said. “Lester Park and the community will always hold a special place in my heart, yet I am honored to now serve as the principal at Ordean East Middle School and to continue my service with the students, staff and families of Duluth.”