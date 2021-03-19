Stella Maris Academy in Duluth has named Andrew Hilliker president.
He will oversee SMA’s three campuses: St. James, Holy Rosary, and St. John’s, with the additional responsibility of facilitating the development of a high school by the Fall of 2022. Mr.
Hilliker joins SMA from Barnesville, Minn., as the director of schools for the Diocese of Crookston. He is currently principal of St. Joseph's school in Moorhead, having been employed there for 11 years, beginning as a teacher.
He will begin his new role on July 1.