Starbase Duluth elects Kraus-Anderson’s Chad Ronchetti to advisory board

Starbase Duluth, a provider of STEM-based educational programming, has elected Chad Ronchetti, Kraus-Anderson’s director of project planning and development, to its advisory board.
Ronchetti joined KA in March of 2021. He had previously served as an economic developer for the City of Duluth, where he supported expanding businesses and attracted investment that helped create jobs and increased the city’s tax base. He also was a business developer in Duluth for Burns & McDonnell, where he oversaw the company’s local day-to-day operations.
Ronchetti received his B.S. in Environmental Geography from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.