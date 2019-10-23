St. Scholastica’s names School of Nursing dean

The College of St. Scholastica has appointed longtime faculty member Dr. Sheryl Sandahl as Dean of the School of Nursing. Dr. Sandahl has served in a variety of leadership roles at St. Scholastica, both in and outside of the classroom, and as Interim Dean of the School of Nursing since July 2018. She joined the faculty 17 years ago as an assistant professor
Sandahl served as Program Director and Chair of the Post-Baccalaureate Nursing Program starting in 2007. With the reorganization of the School of Nursing in 2017, she began serving as Chair of the Department of Undergraduate Nursing and was responsible for the administration of traditional, post-baccalaureate (second-degree, accelerated) and RN-to-BS nursing programs. In 2013, she was promoted to Associate Professor
Sandahl has significant teaching experience in online, classroom, lab, and clinical environments in undergraduate and graduate nursing. Her interests include curriculum development and assessment, simulation, collaborative testing and role development in nursing. She also has significant experience in distance learning, adult education, program development and evaluation and grant writing.
Sandahl earned a BSN from St. Olaf College; a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities; and a Master’s in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree (DNP) from Case Western Reserve University. A board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Sandahl earned a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner certificate from St. Catherine’s University and a Post-Master’s Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate from The College of St. Scholastica.